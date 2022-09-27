Living Proof exhibit at the Figge celebrates cancer survivors

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Living Proof: A Visualization of Hope is now on display through Jan. 1, 2023, at the Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport.

Brian Allen, Studio School and Education Galleries Coordinator at Figge Art Museum, talks about how the exhibit embodies the passion, courage, and talent of cancer survivors living within a 200-mile radius of the Quad Cities that use art to celebrate and reflect upon survival.

See more at The Figge Art Museum website or call 563-345-6647.

