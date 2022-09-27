Moline police investigating after dive team finds 2 vehicles in Mississippi River

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Moline police are investigating after a dive team found two vehicles in the Mississippi River Monday, according to a media release.

According to the Moline Police department, around 9:43 a.m. Monday a subcontractor dive team for Lunda Construction Company found two vehicles submerged in the Mississippi River near the 55th Street boat ramp while doing underwater surveying along the shoreline adjacent to Ben Butterworth Park.

After workers found the vehicles, they notified police, the department said.

One vehicle was found to be a Chevy pickup truck originally reported stolen in East Moline in May 2013, police said. The second vehicle was a Chrysler sedan originally reported stolen in Moline in November 2006.

According to police, both vehicles are believed to have been in the river for many years, based on the river silt and mud content.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team is assisting.

According to police, after the investigation, the department will consult with the dive team and the US Army Corps of Engineers to determine if the vehicles should be removed or left in the riverbed.

Police ask anyone with information about these cases from 2006, or 2013 to contact Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the smartphone application P3 Tips.

