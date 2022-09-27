Muscatine K9 Dexter receives donation of body armor

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department’s K9 Dexter will receive a bullet and stab protective vest.

K9 Dexter’s vest is sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Illinois with the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., according to a media release. The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.

The vest is expected to be delivered within eight to 10 weeks, according to the city. Each vest weighs an average of 4-5 lb. and comes with a five-year warranty.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) that has provided over 4,740 vests to K9s in all 50 states, according to the release. This potentially lifesaving body armor for K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified.

To learn more about Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., the vest and volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978 or visit www.vik9s.org, donations can also be mailed your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718 or online.

