No parking on sections of 18th Avenue, 38th Street during crack and joint sealing program

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island’s contractor is set to start the 2022 crack and joint sealing program Wednesday.

According to the city, two of the streets in getting crack and joint sealing will be on 18th Avenue, from 17th Street to the Moline Border and 38th Street, from 7th Avenue to Blackhawk Road.

No parking on the street will be allowed while the contractor is sweeping the street and filling the cracks and joints, the city said in a media release.

Access to any properties will be maintained as much as possible, city officials said. There will be times when access may be blocked, like while the contractor is working directly in front of the drive and the filler material dries, which usually takes only one day.

According to city officials, the road work is expected to be finished within one to two weeks.

Travel delays can be expected at or near the work zone, city officials said. They ask drivers to follow all posted construction signs and flaggers for directions as needed in the work zone.

The City of Rock Island said, it is sorry for any inconvenience due to the road work and appreciates the patience and consideration of the traveling public.

