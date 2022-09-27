Octapharma Plasma investigating “situation” at Moline location, employee alleges bed bug infestation

By Marci Clark
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Octapharma Plasma says they are “investigating” a situation at their donation center on Avenue of the Cities in Moline.

According to employees at the Octapharma Plasma center, the location has been infested with bed bugs. Madeline Reddy, an employee at Octapharma Plasma’s Moline location, said the center has had bed bugs for a few weeks. According to an email sent to donors, the plasma center was closed due to “unforeseen circumstances” and reopened on September 20.

In a statement to TV6, Octapharma said, “We are aware of the situation at our donation center in Moline, IL, and are currently investigating the matter. Until the investigation is complete, we cannot provide further details. Providing a healthy, safe and positive experience for our donors and employees is the priority and expectation at all Octapharma Plasma locations.”

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
Whiteside County car crash results in 3 deaths
Malea Alexis Wilson, 25, of Davenport, faces charges of child endangerment resulting in death,...
2nd person charged in toddler’s overdose death in Davenport
David says farewell to TV6
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home

Latest News

Stock footage of CGI Jupiter and the Sun
Jupiter in opposition and at it's closest point since 1963
Skygazers can get a closer than usual look at Jupiter Monday night.
Jupiter in opposition and closest to Earth since 1963
Deputies: Man arrested on battery, robbery charges
Illinois American Water to flush fire hydrants, water mains in Sterling