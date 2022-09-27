Octapharma Plasma investigating “situation” at Moline location, employee alleges bed bug infestation

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Octapharma Plasma says they are “investigating” a situation at their donation center on Avenue of the Cities in Moline.

According to employees at the Octapharma Plasma center, the location has been infested with bed bugs. Madeline Reddy, an employee at Octapharma Plasma’s Moline location, said the center has had bed bugs for a few weeks. According to an email sent to donors, the plasma center was closed due to “unforeseen circumstances” and reopened on September 20.

In a statement to TV6, Octapharma said, “We are aware of the situation at our donation center in Moline, IL, and are currently investigating the matter. Until the investigation is complete, we cannot provide further details. Providing a healthy, safe and positive experience for our donors and employees is the priority and expectation at all Octapharma Plasma locations.”

