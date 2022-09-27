Patchy frost possible tomorrow morning

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Welcome to another fall-like day with sunshine, breezy north winds and temps in the 60s. Tonight, under clear skies winds will diminish allowing for a good night of rational cooling. This means, temps will fall into the 30s for the first time since early May. Along with the chilly air we will likely see some patchy frost so cover up those mums tonight! Highs will be in the 50s and 60s on Wednesday before we start to warm things back up. Most areas will be in the 60s and 70s by the weekend with continued sunshine each day.

TODAY: Breezy, sunny, and cool. High: 64º. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 37º Winds: N 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 61º.

