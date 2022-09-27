Quad Cities College Career Fair to be held on Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Wednesday is the first in-person Quad Cities College Career Fair, involving students and recent graduates from five area colleges.

Laura Kestner-Ricketts, Career & Professional Development for Augustana College, joins Morgan on QCT at 11 to preview the event.

Information:

When: Wednesday, September 28 from 1pm - 4pm

Where: PepsiCo Recreation Center

Colleges: Augustana College, Black Hawk College, St. Ambrose, EICC, and WIU

Potential for follow-up interviews

