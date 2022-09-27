Quad Cities College Career Fair to be held on Wednesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Wednesday is the first in-person Quad Cities College Career Fair, involving students and recent graduates from five area colleges.

Laura Kestner-Ricketts, Career & Professional Development for Augustana College, joins Morgan on QCT at 11 to preview the event.

Information:

When: Wednesday, September 28 from 1pm - 4pm

Where: PepsiCo Recreation Center

Colleges: Augustana College, Black Hawk College, St. Ambrose, EICC, and WIU

Potential for follow-up interviews

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malea Alexis Wilson, 25, of Davenport, faces charges of child endangerment resulting in death,...
2nd person charged in toddler’s overdose death in Davenport
The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that...
Dogs found playing with human skull in yard, authorities say
Fatal accident on Cedar Lane.
Man dead after falling out of moving car during altercation in Dixon, Illinois
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Police arrested Jacob Keeton after they said he admitted to filming a woman in a tanning room...
Police: Employee arrested for recording woman in Planet Fitness tanning bed room

Latest News

The Muscatine Police Department’s K9 Dexter will receive a bullet and stab protective vest.
Muscatine K9 Dexter receives donation of body armor
Moline police are investigating after police say a dive team found two vehicles in the...
Moline police investigating after dive team finds 2 vehicles in Mississippi River
First Alert Forecast Tuesday Afternoon 9/27: Patchy frost possible tonight
First Alert Forecast Tuesday Afternoon 9/27: Patchy frost possible tonight
Chilly start this morning.
Chilly start this morning.
Stock footage of CGI Jupiter and the Sun
Jupiter in opposition and at it's closest point since 1963