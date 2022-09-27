Quad Cities College Career Fair to be held on Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Wednesday is the first in-person Quad Cities College Career Fair, involving students and recent graduates from five area colleges.
Laura Kestner-Ricketts, Career & Professional Development for Augustana College, joins Morgan on QCT at 11 to preview the event.
Information:
When: Wednesday, September 28 from 1pm - 4pm
Where: PepsiCo Recreation Center
Colleges: Augustana College, Black Hawk College, St. Ambrose, EICC, and WIU
Potential for follow-up interviews
