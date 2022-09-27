Standup at Stardust happening Thursday evening

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The second installment of a new standup comedy show in downtown Davenport is happening this week.

Collin Strajack, host of the show, joins Morgan on QCT at 11. Collin also has his own podcast, Modern Day Overthinker.

Website: https://linktr.ee/cstrajack

Show Information:

When: Thursday, September 29 at 7:30pm

Where: Stardust at 218 Iowa St.

Tickets: $10 in advance, $12 at the door

