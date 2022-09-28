DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Amy Holt, owner of All Around Town Outdoor Services, 4401 West Locust Street, Davenport, visits PSL. The business is a “one stop shop” for all outdoor needs of a home or business including landscaping, creating a special yard amenity, or hanging outdoor holiday lighting displays.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.allaroundtownservices.com/ or call 563- 324-6450. The business Facebook page is here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.