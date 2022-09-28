Children’s book aims to spark interest in trade careers

Children's book aims to spark interest in trade career
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Joshua Page is an electrician by trade, but his other passion is promoting the importance of trade occupations and raising awareness that college isn’t the only path to success.

Page, author of What Does Your Daddy Do, TEDx speaker, and career electrician, discusses how his children’s book is meant to inspire younger generations to admire trade jobs. The book is geared toward readers in elementary school and “shines a light” on the upside of working as an electrician.

Because most American parents push kids toward college, many students overlook career paths into skilled trade industries such as that of an electrician, plumber, mechanic, HVAC installer, and welder.

In the story, Page introduces young readers to Ashton, whose fifth-grade class is hosting career week. It turns out Ashton isn’t sure exactly what his dad does, so he goes home and asks. The child then learns about all the cool accomplishments his dad performs as an electrician as well as the many interesting tools he uses on the job. Throughout the week, all the students share details regarding their parents’ careers.

Interesting note that underscores another reason to spread this message: the average age of electricians and plumbers in the U.S. hovers in the 40s, so what happens when these professionals retire?

To learn more about the book, please visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083128152738. It is available for sale on Amazon here.

