Eldridge man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison in child pornography case

Nicholas Robert Walker-Bennett, 33, of Eldridge.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An Eldridge man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in federal prison in connection with a child pornography case.

In April, Nicholas Robert Walker-Bennett, 33, pleaded guilty in April to receipt and distribution of child pornography in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

At sentencing Monday, a federal judge also ordered him to pay $3,000 each to 14 victims.

According to court documents, a cybertip received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children traced back to Walker-Bennett.

Walker-Bennett admitted to using a social media application for the exchange of child pornography. Further investigation revealed that Walker-Bennett engaged in similar conduct for more than 11 years, taking many steps to conceal his crime by setting up numerous email addresses, according to court documents.

He initially was charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in connection with the case. Prosecutors dismissed those charges after he was indicted in federal court.

