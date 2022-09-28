‘Feel More Like You’ workshop to be hosted by Gilda’s Club Quad Cities
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A special workshop is being planned for next week and it will be geared toward people impacted by cancer.
Kelly Craft, LISW, LCSW, LVCYT, Program Manager for Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, joins Morgan on QCT at 11.
Information about the workshop:
When: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.
Where: Davenport Genesis Clubhouse or virtually via Zoom
Register: https://www.gildasclubqc.org/
Phone: 563-326-7504
Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.