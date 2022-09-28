Free community library now open at The Lincoln Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -After months of preparation and hard work, a new library has opened at TMBC (Together Making a Better Community) at The Lincoln Center, 318 East 7th Street, Davenport.

The library is a place where families and children can go to read a book, and take home a book without feeling the pressure of having to return it. The goal is to help children with literacy, and to create a love for reading.

Tracy Singleton, Executive Director at The Lincoln Center, shares that the space was created so that literacy is no longer something that is stopping people. Studies show that literacy falls into the same conversations with poverty and crime.

Most of the books at the facility were collected during the annual Cops ‘N Kids book drive held at KWQC-TV6.

The Lincoln Center has an overall mission to empower and educate youth, families and the community. The bottom line is that the agency wanted to make sure that if a kid wants a book, they can go to this library and get it and not have to worry about maybe returning it or having the money to go buy a new book.

For more information about TMBC at The Lincoln Center, visit the website at http://www.thelincolncenterqc.org/ or call 563-888-5436. Follow them on Facebook here.

