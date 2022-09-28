Free community library now open at The Lincoln Center

The Lincoln Center opens new, free library
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -After months of preparation and hard work, a new library has opened at TMBC (Together Making a Better Community) at The Lincoln Center, 318 East 7th Street, Davenport.

The library is a place where families and children can go to read a book, and take home a book without feeling the pressure of having to return it. The goal is to help children with literacy, and to create a love for reading.

Tracy Singleton, Executive Director at The Lincoln Center, shares that the space was created so that literacy is no longer something that is stopping people. Studies show that literacy falls into the same conversations with poverty and crime.

Most of the books at the facility were collected during the annual Cops ‘N Kids book drive held at KWQC-TV6.

The Lincoln Center has an overall mission to empower and educate youth, families and the community. The bottom line is that the agency wanted to make sure that if a kid wants a book, they can go to this library and get it and not have to worry about maybe returning it or having the money to go buy a new book.

For more information about TMBC at The Lincoln Center, visit the website at http://www.thelincolncenterqc.org/ or call 563-888-5436. Follow them on Facebook here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moline police are investigating after police say a dive team found two vehicles in the...
Moline police investigating after dive team finds 2 vehicles in Mississippi River
Octapharma Plasma investigating "situation" at Moline location
Octapharma Plasma investigating “situation” at Moline location, employee alleges bed bug infestation
Scott County Court records show Angela Regina Marxen, 57, pleaded guilty to child endangerment...
Former LeClaire home daycare provider pleads guilty to lesser charge in infant’s death
Malea Alexis Wilson, 25, of Davenport, faces charges of child endangerment resulting in death,...
2nd person charged in toddler’s overdose death in Davenport
Fatal accident on Cedar Lane.
Man dead after falling out of moving car during altercation in Dixon, Illinois