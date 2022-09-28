Local non-profits get grants from East Moline Community fund

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - 13 Moline and East Moline non-profit organizations are getting grants from the East Moline Community Fund.

A total of $18,000 in grants will be given to the non-profits, including Bethany for Children & Families, Niabi Zoo and Forest Preserves, Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center and more.

“The East Moline Community Fund members are privileged to provide these grants that will help build a stronger and more vibrant East Moline by supporting the tremendous work of our local non-profit organizations,” Chair Connie Dowsett said. “Through the generous donations and legacy gifts of our donors, we can support our community not only today, but for many years to come.”

The grants will be awarded at the Rust Belt in East Moline at 4 p.m. Oct. 6.

Full list of local non-profits awarded grants:

Bethany for Children & Families was awarded $2,000 for Give Kids A Smile Mobile Dental Clinic

Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities was awarded $1,500 for East Moline Children Therapy

Christ United Methodist Church was awarded $1,750 for East Moline & Silvis Food Pantry Support

EveryChild was awarded $1,250 for Second Step Child Protection Program

Humility Homes & Services was awarded $1,750 for Emergency Shelter Services & Supplies

Junior Achievement of the Heartland was awarded $ 500 for East Moline Programs

Niabi Zoo and Forest Preserves was awarded $1,250 for Capital Equipment for Rhino Habitat

Spring Forward Learning Center was awarded $2,000 for the 2023 Summer Camp for 100 East Moline Youth

STEAM on Wheels was awarded $1,250 for Youth Enrichment Programs at YouthHope

Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center was awarded $ 500 for Website Updates

Transitions Mental Health Services was awarded $1,500 for Staff Development

Two Rivers YMCA was awarded $1,000 for Youth Summer Enrichment Programs

Youth Service Bureau of Rock Island County was awarded $1,750 for Counseling Services

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.