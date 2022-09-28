Los Angeles police ID suspect in shooting of rapper PnB Rock

This image shows Freddie Lee Trone, identified by authorities as the suspect in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock.(Source: Los Angeles Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police on Wednesday named the suspect in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock and warned he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Philadelphia artist, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was gunned down Sept. 12 at a South LA restaurant while eating with his girlfriend. A robber approached their table and demanded items from the rapper, according to investigators.

“Freddie Lee Trone has been identified as being a person involved in the murder of Rakim Allen,” police said in a statement. “He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you are urged to call 911 for immediate assistance.”

The statement included a photo of Trone but no additional details about him.

Detectives believe a social media post may have tipped the assailant to Rock’s location, police said in the days after the shooting. Rock’s girlfriend had posted the location and tagged the rapper in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

The robber took some items from the victim and fled in a car that was waiting in the parking lot, police said. No one else was injured in the shooting and Rock was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Rock was best known for his 2016 hit “Selfish” and for making guest appearances on other artists’ songs such as YFN Lucci’s “Everyday We Lit” and Ed Sheeran’s “Cross Me” with Chance the Rapper. His latest song, “Luv Me Again,” was released Sept. 2.

