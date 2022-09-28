Muscatine insurance agent writes thriller crime novels

Muscatine insurance agent writes thriller crime novels
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Guest Bob Keig is a State Farm agent in his hometown of Muscatine. He has also written two novels filled with action, adventure, and family problems: Shadow of Descent and Shadow of Vendetta. And he writes under the pen name Robert Joseph.

Find out more about the books at RobertJosephAuthor.com or follow the author on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RobertJosephWriter

