Muscatine man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for child pornography charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in federal prison for making recordings that contained child pornography.

Jacob Paul Bermel, 39, also was ordered by a federal judge to pay $3,000 in restitution to four victims.

The investigation into Bermel began when law enforcement received a report of a hidden camera located in a bathroom of his house. The investigation revealed that Bermel made recordings that contained child pornography, according to a media release.

He also downloaded and uploaded child pornography from the internet and on social media applications for several years, according to the release.

Two cybertips were received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that a social media account associated with Bermel uploaded images of teenage girls.

Bermel pleaded guilty in May to production of child pornography and possession of child pornography in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

