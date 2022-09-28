NAACP holds second forum in Rock Island ahead of general elections

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The NAACP held its second forum for candidates running for Rock Island County Clerk and Sheriff ahead of the November 8 general elections.

Starting off with the Rock Island County Sheriff race, Democratic candidate Darren Hart and Republican candidate Patrick Moody discussed a wide range of topics from public safety to what they feel the strengths and weaknesses of the department are.

“Violent crime is a community issue,” Hart said. “It is not just a law enforcement issue to solve. Education, community outreach programs, centers, much like the Martin Luther King Center here, boys and girls clubs, we need to continue to engage our community as a whole and bring those individuals back and work together love each other. It’s as simple as being able to work together.”

Hart continued to talk about the work the of Rock Island County Sheriff’s department.

“We are a strong agency and 65 sworn Deputy Sheriffs, and I believe we meet the needs of the community today, with the staffing that we have, although there’s always room for improvement on that and really the needs out in our community,” Hart said.

Both Hart and Moody discussed the new Safe-T Act in Illinois.

“The no cash bail is the tip of the iceberg. But there are many problems with the safety net,” Moody said. “No cash bail will not reduce crime, but it will make matters worse, which is nuts to me considering crime is already up now anyway.”

Moody also spoke about what he sees needs to change within the department.

“The biggest change that needs to be made is to elect a sheriff, I believe, from outside the department that will bring in fresh ideas and be open to positive change rather than being complacent or not doing nothing at all. The changes I have been speaking about need to be made to attract new employees and to keep employees,” Moody said.

The race for Rock Island County Clerk also gained steam tonight, featuring Democratic candidate, Karen Kinney and Republican candidate, Marian Stallings-Moore. Kinney is the incumbent.

One thing both candidates had differing opinions on, was in relation to mail-in ballots.

“What happens if that person passes away, what happens if they never get their ballot but someone else gets their ballot,” Stallings-Moore said. “There are things that go on between getting that first mail in ballot and getting that last mail in ballot.”

“There’s all kinds of reasons why people would like to have a vote by mail delivered to their house,” Kinney said. “You know, I’m a huge advocate of people voting in just about any way they want to vote. I’m gonna get on board.”

The gernal elections are just six weeks away on Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.