NEATsheets wearable napkins are perfect for tailgating and so much more

NEATsheets
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -NEATGOODS’ President, Greg Pesky, highlights the product NEATsheets wearable napkins are a must-have for any tailgate party this season or to prevent messes for any eater, food preparer, or other situations.

Nobody likes to wear a stain. This product is marketed as the better solution to napkins, clothing protectors, or bibs.

See more about NEATsheets or the other products (like NEATwipes, or Shield Sheets) at the NEATGOODS website here: https://myneatgoods.com/.

Follow the company on Facebook here.

