OCI Iowa Fertilizer donates $250,000 to Lee County Career Advantage Center

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lee County’s Career Advancing Center received a $250,000 donation from OCI Iowa Fertilizer.

The money will help to provide additional educational opportunities for people and families in southeast Iowa, according to OCI Iowa Fertilizer in a media release. Including teaching additional workforce skills tailored to specific industries in the region and connecting those learners with local employment opportunities.

“We are incredibly grateful that OCI Iowa Fertilizer Company has stepped up to the plate once again and made a critical $250,000 investment in the Lee County Career Advantage Center,” said Dennis Fraise, President and CEO of the Lee County Economic Development Group. “This donation will help our community’s ongoing efforts to provide more skills and training to local residents to improve our economy long-term and provide a stronger pipeline of trained workers in the years to come.”

The Lee County Career Advantage Center will work with the Fort Madison, Central Lee and Keokuk school districts, Southeastern Community College, Lee County Economic Development Group, and the southeast Iowa business community, including OCI Iowa Fertilizer Company

“Since the company broke ground in Lee County ten years ago, we have been committed to being a good neighbor and the partnerships we have formed with local businesses, philanthropic organizations, and more reflect the priority we place on supporting community improvement efforts,” Mickey McHale, OCI Iowa Fertilizer Company Plant Manager, said. “Nowhere is that more evident than our ongoing support for ensuring young people have the skills and training necessary for jobs in critical and emerging fields.”

OCI Iowa Fertilizer said to learn more about the company, visit www.IowaFertilizer.com.

