Over 100 cars get free gas Tuesday during Kings Harvest ministries event

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - More than 100 cars got free gas during an event by Kings Harvest ministries Tuesday.

Tuesday Kings Harvest ministries gave out about $4,000 worth of gasoline at Dittmers Shell station,1356 West Locust Street.

“With the gas prices being as high as they are right now a lot of people in the community are struggling, a lot of people are struggling to get bills paid,” said Lena Piller, with King’s Harvest. “Filling up some gas tanks will help some people to alleviate that struggle.”

The $4,000 filled over 100 cars in about 90 minutes.

“When I heard that, it was really a blessing to me because they are giving back to the community and that’s when it’s needed, in a time that we’re living in now through this pandemic and everything we have dealt with,” said Elizabeth Sanders, who was first in line. “So for King’s Harvest to say, to give out this gas and as high as the gas has been, you know they are concerned about the people and I thank God for that.”

Timothy’s House Of Hope, a former meal site, closed after the pastor, Jim Swope, passed away from cancer, according to the ministry. They left Kings Harvest ministries $75,000 to continue helping people.

Kings Harvest ministries said Swope was an “amazing man that loved helping the community.”

