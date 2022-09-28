Secrets for shopping on a food budget

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is no way around it--grocery shopping has become more expensive. And even though it may feel challenging to shop for healthy ingredients on a budget, Nina Struss, RD, LD with Hy-Vee has put together simple wallet-friendly tips to help you spend less the next time you shop for healthy and nutritious food---whether you are cooking for one or a big family.

She wll also demo making a health, delicious, and budget-friendly recipe: That’s Smart! Chicken Enchiladas (recipe link HERE).

Top Tips for Eating Healthy on a Budget:

1. MAKE MEAL PLANNING A PRIORITY: Planning meals in advance helps pinpoint the ingredients needed and makes shopping more efficient. Decide what you want to eat and buy just the ingredients called for in the recipes (after checking your pantry to make sure you don’t double up on ingredients you already have); that way you are not tempted to add in extra calories.

2. GROCERY SHOPPING: Use Hy-Vee’s grocery delivery or pick-up to stop impulse buys and stick to your grocery list. You can ensure you are getting just what you need and sticking to your budget!

3. SHOP IN SEASON: Fresh fruits and veggies that are in season often taste better and are cheaper! Enjoy these while they are readily available and then switch to frozen in their off-season. Frozen fruits and vegetables are just as healthy as fresh!

4. SHOP HY-VEE’S EXCLUSIVE VALUE BRAND That’s Smart! Stock your pantry with Hy-Vee’s exclusive value brand and save an average of 15-20% over national name brands! Using HyVee’s That’s Smart! for pantry staples, canned goods, frozen items dairy and snacks is a great way to cook with quality ingredients without spending a fortune!

5. FOCUS ON NUTRIENT-RICH FOODS: Stock up on foods that offer a nutritional punch without knocking out your budget. Eggs, oatmeal, beans, brown rice, nonfat Greek yogurt, whole-wheat bread and multigrain pasta are just some examples of inexpensive, nutrient-dense foods you can plan satisfying meals around.

Budget-Friendly Meal Solutions:

Eggs at any meal is always a great budget-friendly option! Try sheet pan omelets for dinner Sheet Pan Omelets or make-ahead egg muffins to take for lunch.

Give your burgers a heart-healthy twist with black beans Beef and Black Bean Burgers. Black beans are an inexpensive pantry staple to keep on hand and you can use them to extend your beef in burger or tacos. This simple swap will save you money and increase the fiber in your meal.

Cook once and eat twice by using leftover chicken to make a healthy stir-fry with That’s Smart! frozen veggies and brown rice.

Protein is typically the most expensive part of your food budget, so try a meatless meal, like Lentil Sloppy Joes Vegan Lentil Sloppy Joes. Lentils are an inexpensive panty item to keep on hand, and you will not miss the meat with this satisfying dinner.

For more tips on cost-savings when grocery shopping, see this article in Hy-Vee’s September issue of Seasons magazine: https://seasons.hy-vee.com/10-secrets-for-shopping-on-a-budget

On-Demand Nutrition Store Tours – Eating Better on a Budget:

Having trouble navigating the grocery store aisles to meet your dietary needs? Your Hy-Vee dietitian will help you navigate the aisles on this virtual store tour for Eating Better on a Budget. Learn strategies for planning meals, shopping smarter, and comparing products for the best value. Simply register for this complimentary tour and a link to view the on-demand tour topic of your choice will be emailed directly to you to view from the comfort of your own home at your convenience. Register today by visiting https://www.hy-vee.com/health/hy-veedietitians/default.aspx.

