Senior Moment with CASI: Staying healthy as the weather begins to cool

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - CASI will be on QCT at 11 weekly to highlight some of the things that are important and pertinent to the seniors living in our community.

Laura Kopp, President and CEO, Center for Active Seniors joins Morgan on QCT at 11.

Open enrollment for Medicare is October 15th - December 7th. CASI offers free assistance through the Senior Health Insurance Information Program or SHIIP. There will be a free seminar on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.

CASI Information:

Address: 1035 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport

Phone: (563) 386-7477

Website: https://www.casiseniors.org/

