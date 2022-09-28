Sunny and cool today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We are in the 30s for the first time since early May in the QC and patchy frost is likely in many areas this morning for the first time as well. Once the sun comes up temps will slowly warm up, but only make it to the 50s and 60s this afternoon thanks to NE winds. We will once again have patchy frost on Thursday morning as we get into the 30s overnight. A slow warming trend will begin on Thursday with highs eventually getting back to the 70s this weekend with lots of sunshine each day.

TODAY: Sunny and cool. High: 61º. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 37º Winds: N 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Few clouds. High: 64º.

