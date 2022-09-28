Supporting local at the grocery store

How to support local business at the grocery store
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Hy-Vee celebrates local growers and produce through the Hy-Vee Homegrown program. The program features local produce grown within 200 miles.

Nina Struss, Hy-Vee registered dietitian, explains that it’s easy to support local producers by searching for the Homegrown logo as a way to enjoy ripe fruits and vegetables with close-to-home freshness and flavor.

Hy-Vee works directly with farmers and greenhouses across the Midwest to provide the freshest, best-tasting produce picked at just the right time for ripeness and flavor.

Talking points include:

  • When you buy produce that’s been grown nearby, your money stays within the community and can be reinvested into other local businesses and services.
  • Buying food from community farmers is one of the best ways to help them support their business and expand, and in turn, create new jobs and growth within your community.
  • Local produce is grown in-season for your area and harvested when ripe for best quality and flavor!

To learn more about the program and the participating growers, visit https://www.hyvee.com/resources/homegrown.aspx.

Other local products found at Hy-Vee:

  • Taets Sweet Corn & Green Beans – Coal Valley, IL
  • Ineichen’s Tomatoes – Blue Grass, IA & Milan, IL
  • Mariposa Fresh Herbs – Grinnell, IA
  • Little Indian Microfarm Microgreens – East Moline, IL
  • Lock 14 Dam Good Salsa – Quad Cities
  • Harlyn’s Gourds – Milan, IL
  • Boetjes Mustard – Rock Island
  • Tony’s Taco Shells & Tortilla Chips. Silvis
  • Prep to Table Ready-Made Meals – Moline, IL (Moline & Bettendorf Fast & Fresh)
  • Crandall Farms Honey – Coal Valley, IL
  • Dailey Farms Goat Milk – Alexis, IL
  • Mississippi River Distilling Company – LeClaire, IA
  • Isabel Bloom – Des Moines, Davenport, Moline.

