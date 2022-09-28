Supporting local at the grocery store

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Hy-Vee celebrates local growers and produce through the Hy-Vee Homegrown program. The program features local produce grown within 200 miles.

Nina Struss, Hy-Vee registered dietitian, explains that it’s easy to support local producers by searching for the Homegrown logo as a way to enjoy ripe fruits and vegetables with close-to-home freshness and flavor.

Hy-Vee works directly with farmers and greenhouses across the Midwest to provide the freshest, best-tasting produce picked at just the right time for ripeness and flavor.

Talking points include:

When you buy produce that’s been grown nearby, your money stays within the community and can be reinvested into other local businesses and services.

Buying food from community farmers is one of the best ways to help them support their business and expand, and in turn, create new jobs and growth within your community.

Local produce is grown in-season for your area and harvested when ripe for best quality and flavor!

To learn more about the program and the participating growers, visit https://www.hyvee.com/resources/homegrown.aspx.

Other local products found at Hy-Vee:

Taets Sweet Corn & Green Beans – Coal Valley, IL

Ineichen’s Tomatoes – Blue Grass, IA & Milan, IL

Mariposa Fresh Herbs – Grinnell, IA

Little Indian Microfarm Microgreens – East Moline, IL

Lock 14 Dam Good Salsa – Quad Cities

Harlyn’s Gourds – Milan, IL

Boetjes Mustard – Rock Island

Tony’s Taco Shells & Tortilla Chips. Silvis

Prep to Table Ready-Made Meals – Moline, IL (Moline & Bettendorf Fast & Fresh)

Crandall Farms Honey – Coal Valley, IL

Dailey Farms Goat Milk – Alexis, IL

Mississippi River Distilling Company – LeClaire, IA

Isabel Bloom – Des Moines, Davenport, Moline.

