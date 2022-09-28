Supporting local at the grocery store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Hy-Vee celebrates local growers and produce through the Hy-Vee Homegrown program. The program features local produce grown within 200 miles.
Nina Struss, Hy-Vee registered dietitian, explains that it’s easy to support local producers by searching for the Homegrown logo as a way to enjoy ripe fruits and vegetables with close-to-home freshness and flavor.
Hy-Vee works directly with farmers and greenhouses across the Midwest to provide the freshest, best-tasting produce picked at just the right time for ripeness and flavor.
Talking points include:
- When you buy produce that’s been grown nearby, your money stays within the community and can be reinvested into other local businesses and services.
- Buying food from community farmers is one of the best ways to help them support their business and expand, and in turn, create new jobs and growth within your community.
- Local produce is grown in-season for your area and harvested when ripe for best quality and flavor!
To learn more about the program and the participating growers, visit https://www.hyvee.com/resources/homegrown.aspx.
Other local products found at Hy-Vee:
- Taets Sweet Corn & Green Beans – Coal Valley, IL
- Ineichen’s Tomatoes – Blue Grass, IA & Milan, IL
- Mariposa Fresh Herbs – Grinnell, IA
- Little Indian Microfarm Microgreens – East Moline, IL
- Lock 14 Dam Good Salsa – Quad Cities
- Harlyn’s Gourds – Milan, IL
- Boetjes Mustard – Rock Island
- Tony’s Taco Shells & Tortilla Chips. Silvis
- Prep to Table Ready-Made Meals – Moline, IL (Moline & Bettendorf Fast & Fresh)
- Crandall Farms Honey – Coal Valley, IL
- Dailey Farms Goat Milk – Alexis, IL
- Mississippi River Distilling Company – LeClaire, IA
- Isabel Bloom – Des Moines, Davenport, Moline.
