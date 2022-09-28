Trigger finger: understanding symptoms, causes, and treatment options

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -With more than 200,000 U.S. cases each year, trigger finger is a condition that causes pain, stiffness and a finger-locking sensation. Depending on severity, treatment can range from rest to surgery.

Dr. Megan Crosmer, MD, Orthopaedic Specialists of Davenport, informs viewers of the various symptoms of the condition and treatment possibilities. Crosmer is Fellowship Trained in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery. Diagnosis is determined through an exam and considering a patient’s health history.

Trigger finger is caused by inflammation in the tendons going to the finger or in the sheath through which the tendons run. It is more likely to occur in patients with diabetes or underlying inflammatory conditions or in patients doing repetitive activities (like farmers, industrial workers or musicians).

For mild cases, anti-inflammatories and finger splints can be used. With more severity, cortisone injections are curative in over 60-70% of cases. When all else fails, corrective surgery can be performed where a small incision is made in the sheath surrounding the tendon to allow freer movement.

Orthopaedic Specialists has two locations in the viewing area: 3385 Dexter Court, Davenport, or 2635 Lincoln Way #D, Clinton. The phone number for both offices is 563-344-9292.

