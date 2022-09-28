Untreated hearing loss changes the brain and raises dementia risk

Even mild, untreated hearing deficits can double the chance of developing dementia
Untreated hearing loss changes the brain and raises dementia risk
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Taylor Parker, Concept by Iowa Hearing, addresses the latest research on the connection between untreated hearing loss and an increased risk of the development of dementia.

According to studies at institutions like Johns Hopkins and Stanford, mild untreated hearing loss doubles the risk of dementia, moderate hearing impairment is threefold the risk, and severe hearing loss can correlate into a five-times greater chance of cognitive problems.

Scientists have discovered that brain scans show that hearing loss may contribute to a faster rate of atrophy in the brain. Hearing loss also contributes to social isolation which a known contributor to dementia..

FREE screenings are an easy way to combat hearing loss which can have a huge effect on a person’s overall health and wellness.

Concept By Iowa Hearing Centers are located at 4009 East 53rd Street, Suite 103, Davenport or 1663 Lincoln Way, Suite A, in Clinton. Call 563-355-7155 (Davenport) or 563-278-2276 (Clinton).

