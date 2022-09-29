13-year-old charged with making threats at Davenport intermediate school

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection with threats made at a Davenport intermediate school.

Davenport police school resource officers received information regarding the possible threat of violence to students and staff at Smart Intermediate School, police said in a media release.

Additional officers responded to the school and coordinate with district personnel to ensure a safe environment.

Police determined there was no threat to students or staff. Police said because of the seriousness of the possible threat and “disruption of the school and the learning environment,” a 13-year-old was arrested on one count of threats of terrorism and taken to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.

“The Davenport Police Department takes all threats of violence seriously and would like to take this opportunity to highlight the importance of alerting a trusted adult such as a police officer or school administrator anytime suspicious activity is observed or heard,” police said in the release. “We encourage our community that if you see something, say something.”

Police added you can submit an anonymous tip by downloading the P3 App or by visiting www.qccrimestoppers.com.

