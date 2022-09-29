7th annual State Street Market to fill Geneseo’s downtown on Saturday

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Looking for a family-friendly autumn weekend destination in a scenic, historic downtown? The 7th annual State Street Market in Geneseo is set for Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Amy DeFaux, Katsch Boutique (one of more that 50 vendors participating), shares details about the free event that offers shopping opportunities plus live music, great food, and much more. Visitors are encouraged to stay and explore all of Geneseo.

For more information, visit https://geneseo.org/ or call 309-944-2686.

