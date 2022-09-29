7th annual State Street Market to fill Geneseo’s downtown on Saturday

7th annual State Street Market in Geneseo is Saturday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Looking for a family-friendly autumn weekend destination in a scenic, historic downtown? The 7th annual State Street Market in Geneseo is set for Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Amy DeFaux, Katsch Boutique (one of more that 50 vendors participating), shares details about the free event that offers shopping opportunities plus live music, great food, and much more. Visitors are encouraged to stay and explore all of Geneseo.

For more information, visit https://geneseo.org/ or call 309-944-2686.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moline police are investigating after police say a dive team found two vehicles in the...
Moline police investigating after dive team finds 2 vehicles in Mississippi River
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Medical records released after photos of sick-looking inmate go viral
Octapharma Plasma investigating "situation" at Moline location
Octapharma Plasma investigating “situation” at Moline location, employee alleges bed bug infestation
Scott County Court records show Angela Regina Marxen, 57, pleaded guilty to child endangerment...
Former LeClaire home daycare provider pleads guilty to lesser charge in infant’s death
FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleads guilty to federal civil rights violation

Latest News

Pride of the Wapsi
Pride of the Wapsi to launch the fall pumpkin, corn maze season Saturday
Student Hunger Drive starts Monday, "Fill the Truck" Friday
The annual Student Hunger Drive kicks off Monday, ‘Fill the Truck’ event Friday
Needlework show to celebrate the 45th anniversary of local chapter of Embroiderers’ Guild
Needlework show will celebrate the 45th anniversary of local chapter of Embroiderers’ Guild
Fall fashion with The Market
Fall fashion with The Market on QCT at 11
Pride of the Wapsi to launch the fall pumpkin, corn maze season Saturday
Pride of the Wapsi to launch the fall pumpkin, corn maze season Saturday