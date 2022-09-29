Answers to questions about flu shots and COVID-19 boosters

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With flu season approaching, when is the best time for people to get their flu shot? What about a COVID-19 booster? Can you get them at the same time?

Dr. Shitaldas Pamnani with OSF Health Care says yes, it is safe to get both a flu and COVID-19 vaccination at the same time. If you do decided to get the shots separately, he says you should wait a few weeks in between shots.

