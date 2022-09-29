Answers to questions about flu shots and COVID-19 boosters

By Marcia Lense
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With flu season approaching, when is the best time for people to get their flu shot? What about a COVID-19 booster? Can you get them at the same time?

Dr. Shitaldas Pamnani with OSF Health Care says yes, it is safe to get both a flu and COVID-19 vaccination at the same time. If you do decided to get the shots separately, he says you should wait a few weeks in between shots.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moline police are investigating after police say a dive team found two vehicles in the...
Moline police investigating after dive team finds 2 vehicles in Mississippi River
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Medical records released after photos of sick-looking inmate go viral
Octapharma Plasma investigating "situation" at Moline location
Octapharma Plasma investigating “situation” at Moline location, employee alleges bed bug infestation
Scott County Court records show Angela Regina Marxen, 57, pleaded guilty to child endangerment...
Former LeClaire home daycare provider pleads guilty to lesser charge in infant’s death
FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleads guilty to federal civil rights violation

Latest News

Quad Cities area fire departments will compete on Oct. 8 to see who makes the best firehouse...
Quad Cities fire departments host chili cook off
OSF Health Care
Flu shots and COVID boosters
Hurricane Ian
Saffir-Simpson Scale: How strong are the winds in each category?
Saffir-Simpson Scale: How strong are the winds in each category?
Saffir-Simpson Scale: How strong are the winds in each category?