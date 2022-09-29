Celebration Belle kicks off its fall themed cruises
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - During the first full week of fall, the Celebration Belle is kicking off its first fall themed cruise Thursday.
Quad Citians boarded the cruise ship Thursday for the Oktoberfest, it features live music, food and fall scenery on the Mississippi River.
Music will be performed by Barefoot Becky & the Ivanhoe Dutchmen on a four hour cruise.
Susan Yarolem with Celebration Belle says this is only the first of several cruises, Saturday the ship will host it’s Fall Foliage cruise. For ticket information on upcoming Fall themed cruise events, click here.
Other Fall events happening in the Quad Cities are listed below.
Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 from 1 p.m. -3 p.m.
Eleanor Wallace Dog Park- 2920 78th Ave. W Rock Island, IL
Pride of the Wapsi- Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze
Saturday, Oct. 1 through Oct. 30, 2022
Days of the Week: Thursday - Sunday
Hours: 10am-5pm
Oct. 8, 2022 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Miller Trucking and Excavating
1701 1st Ave., Silvis, IL 61282
