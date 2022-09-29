Celebration Belle kicks off its fall themed cruises

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - During the first full week of fall, the Celebration Belle is kicking off its first fall themed cruise Thursday.

Quad Citians boarded the cruise ship Thursday for the Oktoberfest, it features live music, food and fall scenery on the Mississippi River.

Music will be performed by Barefoot Becky & the Ivanhoe Dutchmen on a four hour cruise.

Susan Yarolem with Celebration Belle says this is only the first of several cruises, Saturday the ship will host it’s Fall Foliage cruise. For ticket information on upcoming Fall themed cruise events, click here.

Other Fall events happening in the Quad Cities are listed below.

Fall Doggie Fest

Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 from 1 p.m. -3 p.m.

Eleanor Wallace Dog Park- 2920 78th Ave. W Rock Island, IL

Pride of the Wapsi- Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

Saturday, Oct. 1 through Oct. 30, 2022

Days of the Week: Thursday - Sunday

Hours: 10am-5pm

Silvis Fall Festival

Oct. 8, 2022 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Miller Trucking and Excavating

1701 1st Ave., Silvis, IL 61282

Celebration Belle kicks off its fall themed cruises
