College student aid enrollment starts October 1

FAFSA is the gateway to grants, scholarships, and student loans
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) program opens enrollment October 1 of this year. FASFA is your gateway to grants, scholarships and student loans.

Michael Joyce with the Financial Firm Agili said in order to be considered for most federal aid programs, you need to get your forms in the early.

To apply you will need:

  • Social security number
  • Federal income tax returns
  • W-2s from two years prior
  • Bank statements
  • Records of investments
  • Records of untaxed income

You can submit your FAFSA at studentaid.gov. Remember that your application is not complete until you submit it and view the confirmation page. The confirmation will also be emailed to you.

Don’t forget to apply every year your child is in college to maximize your opportunities.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moline police are investigating after police say a dive team found two vehicles in the...
Moline police investigating after dive team finds 2 vehicles in Mississippi River
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Medical records released after photos of sick-looking inmate go viral
Octapharma Plasma investigating "situation" at Moline location
Octapharma Plasma investigating “situation” at Moline location, employee alleges bed bug infestation
Scott County Court records show Angela Regina Marxen, 57, pleaded guilty to child endangerment...
Former LeClaire home daycare provider pleads guilty to lesser charge in infant’s death
FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleads guilty to federal civil rights violation

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters as the Senate works to pass a...
Senate passes stopgap bill to avert shutdown, aid Ukraine
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan
FILE - Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir...
Russian billionaire charged with violating US sanctions
The road is closed until further notice from the East 10th Street intersection to the East 11th...
Section of Avenue D closed in Rock Falls for sewer repairs