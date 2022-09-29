CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on theft charge

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Caleb Fuller, 45, is wanted in Rock Island County for felony theft. He has traffic warrants in Ogle, Lee and Peoria counties.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-11, 145 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

