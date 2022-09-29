CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott Co. for probation violation, failure to appear

Have you seen him?
Have you seen him?
By KWQC Staff
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Darryl Shears, 20, is wanted in Scott County for probation violations on a theft charge and failure to appear on felon in possession of a firearm and interference with official acts charges.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-8, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

