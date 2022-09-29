CRIME STOPPERS: Silvis police ask for help identifying woman who stole purse at grocery store

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Silvis police are asking for help identifying a woman they say stole a purse at Jewel Osco in August.

According to police, on Aug. 13, officers took a report of a theft of a purse at Jewel Osco.

The woman lost her purse while in the store, police said. A woman was seen on camera finding the purse and taking it.

According to police, she appears to have a tattoo on her right forearm.

According to police, she appears to have a tattoo on her right forearm. (KWQC/Crime Stoppers)

If you can help identify her, please call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your leads to her arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.