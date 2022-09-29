Davenport Community School District could be affected by possible bus driver strike

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Parents of students in the Davenport school system are asked to make backup plans for their children to travel to school, as the bus company they contract for bus services continues to negotiate with drivers of a bus driver’s union.

A representative with Durham confirmed to TV6 that the latest offer to Teamsters Local 371, a union of bus drivers, was rejected on September 24th. Durham also said some union members are expected to strike if an agreement cannot be reached.

In a statement, the Davenport Community School District says they are monitoring the situation closely, saying in part:

This is a situation over which DCSD has no direct control. In our sincere concern for the best interests of our students, we are hoping for a quick and amicable resolution to the negotiations.

The district also advised parents to begin organizing plans for alternate travel plans to and from school if the strike goes forward. This could begin as soon as October 3rd and would last until a new agreement is reached.

Durham and Teamsters Local 371 are scheduled to meet on Friday with a federal mediator toward a new agreement.

