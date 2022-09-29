Galesburg woman sentenced to 53 years in prison in death of 7-year-old daughter

Hazel L. Ivy
Hazel L. Ivy(galesburg police)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg woman was sentenced Thursday to 53 years in prison for the death of her 7-year-old daughter in January 2021.

Hazel Ivy, 31, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to first-degree murder on June 2, Knox County court records show.

Ivy must serve 100% of the sentence. According to court records, she will receive credit for 613 days already served in the Knox County Jail.

Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin said in a media release that the sentencing judge heard testimony from a forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on the girl.

The forensic pathologist testified that the girl suffered multiple stab wounds, blunt force trauma to the back of her head in addition to injuries consistent with strangulation, Karlin said.

