Horse killed, teen boy injured when tractor-trailer hits Amish buggy, troopers say

The teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died, troopers said.
The teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died, troopers said.(beccazpa/Getty Images via Canva)
By Eric Fossell and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured and his horse was killed when their Amish buggy was hit by a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning in Ohio, officials said.

According to Ohio State Patrol, the horse and buggy went into the path of the truck when the collision happened around 10:15 a.m. in Scioto Township.

Troopers said the teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died.

The teen was taken to the hospital, with investigators describing his injuries as “incapacitating.”

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moline police are investigating after police say a dive team found two vehicles in the...
Moline police investigating after dive team finds 2 vehicles in Mississippi River
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Medical records released after photos of sick-looking inmate go viral
Octapharma Plasma investigating "situation" at Moline location
Octapharma Plasma investigating “situation” at Moline location, employee alleges bed bug infestation
Scott County Court records show Angela Regina Marxen, 57, pleaded guilty to child endangerment...
Former LeClaire home daycare provider pleads guilty to lesser charge in infant’s death
FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleads guilty to federal civil rights violation

Latest News

A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane...
LIVE: Many trapped in Florida as Biden is briefed on Ian’s impact
First Alert Forecast Thursday Afternoon 9/29/22: Sunny and seasonably cool
Ukrainian forces retook areas held by Russian troops and pushed them back across the border in...
Kremlin will annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday
Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene believed there was a "snitch" in the office, leaking...
‘I’m sick of these Black bastards’: Sheriff heard on phone making racist comments, planning to ‘clean house’
Some time next month, the Department of Education will unveil an online application for debt...
Biden administration getting ready to start student loan debt forgiveness process