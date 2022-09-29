ICS’ $3M capital project moves forward

MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) -Starting in 2021, Immaculate Conception School started an ambitious capital project.

“We really want people to encounter what we do here, and who we are just by virtue of coming to these events. It’ll drive revenue but it will also help people encounter the culture we have at Immaculate Conception,” said Father Tim Hepner. “We’re bursting with activity and that’s thanks to people who have sacrificed and that’s thanks to the blessings God has given us.”

The idea: a brand new gymnasium to honor former pastor monsignor Thomas E. Mack.

“The opportunity to add a gym with plenty of room to meet the needs of the students and visiting teams was exciting for me and for all those around,” said Randy Frakes, Immaculate Conception School’s principal and athletic director.

The gym will be connected to the main school building. The biggest difference is space.

“In the current gym, for example, if I’m sitting and watching a game, and someone is throwing the ball back in, I gotta move my elbows so I’m out of their way,” Hepner said. “In the current gym, the bleachers come right up to the court line. The new gym is going to give a lot more space for safety for players, and two to three times the seating capacity as well.”

A more spacious gym brings opportunities to hold larger events.

“The hope is to be able to host more things, with the goal of more sectionals, and maybe even a state tournament one day,” Frakes said. “Bring more people to our school, and our community, and help those all in the area.”

Currently, over $2.8 million has been raised.

“It’s overwhelming and humbling, and we are very blessed to be able to have that support,” Frakes said.

Both Frakes and Hepner said they are hopeful the new will be open in November or December 2023.

