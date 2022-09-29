Man arrested after alleged Dubuque Dunkin’ Donuts armed robbery

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was arrested in Maquoketa after police say he robbed a Dubuque Dunkin’ Donuts while displaying a gun on Thursday morning.

In a press release, police said employees of the Dunkin’ Donuts, located at 2660 Dodge Street, reported a White man entered the store at about 5:14 a.m., displayed a weapon and demanded cash.

The suspect then reportedly fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured in the incident.

Dubuque police said they alerted other area agencies after using city cameras to track the suspect leaving city limits. The suspect was later found and arrested in Maquoketa.

Police have not identified the suspect, but he is in the custody of the Maquoketa Police Department.

