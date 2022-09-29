Needlework show will celebrate the 45th anniversary of local chapter of Embroiderers’ Guild
It is set for Saturday, Oct. 1 at Moline Public Library
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -“Here My Work Forever Stands” Needlework Exhibit is happening Oct.1 from 10:00 am to 3:30 p.m. at the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st Avenue, Moline.
Mary Heinzman talks about it being a celebration of the 45th anniversary for The Mississippi River Valley Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America (MRVC EGA). It is a needlework exhibit featuring cross stitch, needlepoint, hardanger, and more.
For more information, contact Mary Heinzman (heinzmanmaryb@sau.edu).
