Needlework show will celebrate the 45th anniversary of local chapter of Embroiderers’ Guild

It is set for Saturday, Oct. 1 at Moline Public Library
Needlework show to celebrate the 45th anniversary of local chapter of Embroiderers’ Guild
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -“Here My Work Forever Stands” Needlework Exhibit is happening Oct.1 from 10:00 am to 3:30 p.m. at the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st Avenue, Moline.

Mary Heinzman talks about it being a celebration of the 45th anniversary for The Mississippi River Valley Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America (MRVC EGA). It is a needlework exhibit featuring cross stitch, needlepoint, hardanger, and more.

For more information, contact Mary Heinzman (heinzmanmaryb@sau.edu).

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moline police are investigating after police say a dive team found two vehicles in the...
Moline police investigating after dive team finds 2 vehicles in Mississippi River
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Medical records released after photos of sick-looking inmate go viral
Octapharma Plasma investigating "situation" at Moline location
Octapharma Plasma investigating “situation” at Moline location, employee alleges bed bug infestation
Scott County Court records show Angela Regina Marxen, 57, pleaded guilty to child endangerment...
Former LeClaire home daycare provider pleads guilty to lesser charge in infant’s death
FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleads guilty to federal civil rights violation

Latest News

Pride of the Wapsi
Pride of the Wapsi to launch the fall pumpkin, corn maze season Saturday
Student Hunger Drive starts Monday, "Fill the Truck" Friday
The annual Student Hunger Drive kicks off Monday, ‘Fill the Truck’ event Friday
Fall fashion with The Market
Fall fashion with The Market on QCT at 11
Pride of the Wapsi to launch the fall pumpkin, corn maze season Saturday
Pride of the Wapsi to launch the fall pumpkin, corn maze season Saturday