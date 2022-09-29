One man found dead in Atalissa house fire

ATALISSA, Iowa (KWQC) - Atalissa Police Department reported finding one man dead after a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a call at 4:25 p.m. of a house fire at 215 Cherry Street in Atalissa, Iowa, according to a press release. Atalissa Fire crews on scene found an active fire in the downstairs apartment of the building, as well as a dead man.

Officials say the man was Martin Beeks, age 65, of Atalissa, and the incident is under investigation.

Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, West Liberty Fire Department, Muscatine EMA, and the Iowa State Fire Marshall also assisted on the scene.

