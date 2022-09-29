‘Partners In Wine’ fundraiser to benefit Children’s Advocacy Center

The wine-tasting event is Oct. 6 at Old Oak’s Winery in Milan
‘Partners In Wine’ fundraiser to benefit Children’s Advocacy Center
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The Quad Cities Illinois Rotary Club is hosting a wine tasting to benefit the Rock Island Children’s Advocacy Center (RICCAC).

The Partner’s in Wine tasting event will be held on Oct. 6 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Old Oak’s Winery, 10814 1st Street West, in Milan.

Marcy O’Brien, Children’s Advocacy Center Serving Rock Island County, discusses the important work and services provided by the agency and invites viewers to support this worthwhile organization and their mission to reduce trauma to children who experience abuse.

Tickets are $50 per person and include a 4-wine sample tasting, one bar ticket good for one drink, heavy hors d’oeuvres, music, and fellowship. Purchase tickets, bid on silent auction or get more information here.

To learn more about Children’s Advocacy Center, visit the website at https://www.riccac.org/ or call 309-794-6451.

The agency is located at 734 20th Street, Rock Island.

