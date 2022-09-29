Police: Man shot during home invasion in Rock Falls

Silas Hammelman, 30, of Sterling, is charged with home invasion and criminal trespass to...
Silas Hammelman, 30, of Sterling, is charged with home invasion and criminal trespass to property.(KWQC/Rock Falls Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Sterling man turned himself in to police Thursday in connection with a Rock Falls home invasion in August.

Around 10:13 a.m. Aug. 9, Rock Falls police responded to a home in the 900 block of West 5th Street after a caller reported that someone had been shot.

Officers found Silas Hammelman, 30, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said in a media release.

Hammelman was transported to CGH Medical Center and later transferred to a hospital in Rockford for additional treatment. He was later released, police said.

Rock Falls Police initially detained a man at the scene for questioning. Police said the man was cooperative and was later released.

According to police, an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting continued. On Wednesday, police obtained an arrest warrant for Hammelman for home invasion, a Class X felony, and criminal trespass to a residence, a Class 4 felony.

The bond on the warrant was set at $100,000.

Police said he posted $10,000 and was released with a future court date.

