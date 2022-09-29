Pride of the Wapsi to launch the fall pumpkin, corn maze season Saturday

It’s the busiest season of the year for the Long Grove farm
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 29, 2022
LONG GROVE, Iowa (KWQC) -A local farm dedicated to sharing the family agriculture experience is getting ready to kick off their busiest season of the year.

On Oct. 1, Pride of the Wapsi, 14600 305th Street, Long Grove, will welcome those in pursuit of fall fun to their annual, month-long pumpkin and corn maze season.

Lora Direickx, Pride of The Wapsi, highlights the myriad activities meant to help families create memories while visiting their Long Grove acreage. There are 25 attractions including a pumpkin-picking patch, corn maze, hayrack rides, fall gift shop (Apple Spice donuts!), and much more.

The theme of this year’s corn maze has personal meaning for the Direickx family--it celebrates the 35th wedding anniversary for Lora and Pat.

The Fall Pumpkin season will run weekends from Thursdays-Sundays, Oct. 1-31 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Ticket information and purchase is available on site or online here.

For more information, visit the Pride of the Wapsi website at https://www.prideofthewapsi.com/ or call 563-285-8180.

