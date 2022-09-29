Project Now offering services to senior community

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Project Now can help the senior community in a variety of ways with services they offer.

Michelle Dyer, Senior Services Director for Project Now, joins Morgan on QCT at 11 to talk about different services, including help with open enrollment, which is from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

Open enrollment services information:

Reevaluate current coverage, make changes to reduce costs.

SHIIP counselors can help compare plans.

Project Now information:

Address: 2221 11th St., Rock Island

Phone: 309-788-6335

Website: https://www.projectnow.org/senior-services.php

