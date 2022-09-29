Project Now offering services to senior community

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Project Now can help the senior community in a variety of ways with services they offer.

Michelle Dyer, Senior Services Director for Project Now, joins Morgan on QCT at 11 to talk about different services, including help with open enrollment, which is from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

Open enrollment services information:

Reevaluate current coverage, make changes to reduce costs.

SHIIP counselors can help compare plans.

Project Now information:

Address: 2221 11th St., Rock Island

Phone: 309-788-6335

Website: https://www.projectnow.org/senior-services.php

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moline police are investigating after police say a dive team found two vehicles in the...
Moline police investigating after dive team finds 2 vehicles in Mississippi River
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Medical records released after photos of sick-looking inmate go viral
Octapharma Plasma investigating "situation" at Moline location
Octapharma Plasma investigating “situation” at Moline location, employee alleges bed bug infestation
Scott County Court records show Angela Regina Marxen, 57, pleaded guilty to child endangerment...
Former LeClaire home daycare provider pleads guilty to lesser charge in infant’s death
FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleads guilty to federal civil rights violation

Latest News

Student Hunger Drive starts Monday, "Fill the Truck" Friday
The annual Student Hunger Drive kicks off Monday, ‘Fill the Truck’ event Friday
Fall fashion with The Market
Fall fashion with The Market on QCT at 11
Silas Hammelman, 30, of Sterling, is charged with home invasion and criminal trespass to...
Police: Man shot during home invasion in Rock Falls
Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley
Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley programs and upcoming Ball Drop event