QC Fall Parade of Homes winner
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Mona Peiffer, Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association, and Jason McCoy, builder and owner of McCoy Homes (winner in his price range at the recent Fall Parade of Homes), visit the show to talk about the latest in the local industry.

PSL and Peiffer are looking forward to partnering in an effort to feature informative topics about local remodeling and homebuilding on a regular basis in a segment called “Q&A with QCBR”.

If you have a question to submit for a future show, email PSL@kwqc.com or MPeiffer@qcbr.com.

Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association is located at 3528 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. For more information, visit the website at https://www.qcbr.org/ or call the office at 563-441-5692.

Addition information about McCoy Homes can be accessed at the website: http://mccoyhomesqc.com/.

