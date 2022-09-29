Quad Cities fire departments host chili cook off

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities area fire departments will compete on Oct. 8 to see who makes the best firehouse chili in the Quad Cities.

The Davenport, Bettendorf, Riverdale, Princeton, Eldridge, East Moline, Moline and Rock Island fire departments will be entering a chili at the event, according to the Davenport Fire Deparement.

There will be live music from Hap Hazard, soft serve ice cream, face painting and beverages avavible, the fire department said.

Morgan Ottier and Kevin Phelps will be celebrity judges at the event.

There will be a $10 fee to sample all the chilis and vote for a winner, with all proceeds to benefit the Firefighter Benevolent Fund.

