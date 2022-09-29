Sheriff’s office: Man dies while trying to drain pool during Hurricane Ian

An aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Thursday in...
An aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Thursday in a Florida neighborhood.(AP/Wilfredo Lee/FIle)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A man died in Florida while attempting to drain his pool as Hurricane Ian made its way across the state on Thursday.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were contacted by the man’s wife after he went missing while going outside around 1 a.m.

Responding deputies said they found the man’s flashlight outside and spotted his body in a canal behind the home.

The sheriff’s office reports that deputies pulled the 72-year-old man from the water, but he was already unresponsive. The team performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but the man could not be revived and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Authorities said their initial investigation indicated that the man was using a hose to drain a pool down a hill and into a 30-foot-wide canal, where there was a steep decline. The ground was extremely soft and slippery due to the heavy rain that most likely led to the man falling.

According to the Associated Press, rescue crews have been busy piloting boats and wading through flooded streets to save thousands of Floridians trapped after the hurricane destroyed homes and businesses while leaving millions in the dark.

Drone video shows a devastated Cape Coral, Fla., on Thursday. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moline police are investigating after police say a dive team found two vehicles in the...
Moline police investigating after dive team finds 2 vehicles in Mississippi River
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Medical records released after photos of sick-looking inmate go viral
Octapharma Plasma investigating "situation" at Moline location
Octapharma Plasma investigating “situation” at Moline location, employee alleges bed bug infestation
Scott County Court records show Angela Regina Marxen, 57, pleaded guilty to child endangerment...
Former LeClaire home daycare provider pleads guilty to lesser charge in infant’s death
FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleads guilty to federal civil rights violation

Latest News

In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Ian regains hurricane strength as it heads to South Carolina
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott Co. for probation violation, failure to appear
According to police, she appears to have a tattoo on her right forearm.
CRIME STOPPERS: Silvis police ask for help identifying woman who stole purse at grocery store
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on theft charge
The Hubble and James Webb telescopes recorded images of NASA's recent asteroid mission.
Space telescopes capture asteroid slam with striking clarity