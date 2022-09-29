Sunny with warmer temps on the way

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - It’s another frosty morning out there! Temps will start out in the 30s area wide this morning before rebounding to the mid and upper 60s under sunny skies. The warming trend will continue into the weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. The dry and comfy stretch of weather looks to continue all the way into the middle of next week.

TODAY: Sunny and cool. High: 66º. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 41º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 71º.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.