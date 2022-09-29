Sunny with warmer temps on the way

Not much in the way of active weather for the next week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - It’s another frosty morning out there!  Temps will start out in the 30s area wide this morning before rebounding to the mid and upper 60s under sunny skies.  The warming trend will continue into the weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.  The dry and comfy stretch of weather looks to continue all the way into the middle of next week.

TODAY: Sunny and cool.  High: 66º. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 41º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 71º.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moline police are investigating after police say a dive team found two vehicles in the...
Moline police investigating after dive team finds 2 vehicles in Mississippi River
Octapharma Plasma investigating "situation" at Moline location
Octapharma Plasma investigating “situation” at Moline location, employee alleges bed bug infestation
Scott County Court records show Angela Regina Marxen, 57, pleaded guilty to child endangerment...
Former LeClaire home daycare provider pleads guilty to lesser charge in infant’s death
FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleads guilty to federal civil rights violation
Nicholas Robert Walker-Bennett, 33, of Eldridge.
Eldridge man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison in child pornography case

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Sunny and a bit cooler than average into the weekend
Sunny and cool today
Sunny and cool today
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Patchy frost possible Wednesday morning
Chilly start this morning.
Chilly start this morning.